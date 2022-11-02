Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, has implored Ugandans to consider the Ebola outbreak in the country very seriously and guard themselves.

He made the remarks while receiving the Ambassador of United Kingdom, Kate Airey, who had visited the Kingdom this afternoon at Bulange Mengo.

Mayiga said that if Ugandans do not adhere to the set guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease, government will be forced to declare another lockdown.

He advised the public to visit health centers immediately if they get Ebola-like symptoms and also urged religious leaders, especially the Muslim community not to exhume bodies of people who died of Ebola.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kate, lauded Buganda Kingdom for the heartfelt condolences they sent to England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She pledged close collaboration between the two kingdoms and Uganda at large, especially on developmental programs that aim at uplifting people’s lives.