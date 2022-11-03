The Ministry of Health is set to hold trials of three vaccines developed to combat the Ebola Sudan virus which has so far killed 43 people.

In a statement presented before parliament on Wednesday, the minister of state for primary health, Margaret Muhanga revealed that the three vaccines are; Oxford from the United Kingdom, Sabin and Merck from the USA.

She said the main objective is to evaluate their efficacy to protect primary contacts of Ebola patients within 29 days of contact.

The plan according to the minister is to vaccinate in two weeks’ time, 150 confirmed cases adding that the trial preparation has been concluded.

Muhanga has meanwhile noted that 13 patients have recovered after using available drugs including monoclonal antibodies, and repurposed drugs like Remdeservir donated by the US government, however, four succumbed to the deadly virus.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has meanwhile assured Ugandans that all the people to be used in the vaccine trials have granted the state permission.