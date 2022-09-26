By Barbra Nalweyiso

Mubende hospital has today registered the fifth death from Ebola virus disease. The Mubende Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Rosemary Byabashaija who also doubles as the head of the Ebola task force has identified the deceased as a female adult aged 32 years, a resident of Kyegegwa district.

She said the deceased passed away in the evening of yesterday however the body is still at the hospital pending transportation to Kyegegwa district.

The RDC has also noted that the number of admissions has increased to 38 patients whereby 16 are confirmed cases with eight females and eight males.

She further notes that one of the seven escapees (a woman) tested positive and security in coordination with the health surveillance team have got clues about her possible hideouts.