President Yoweri Museveni is tomorrow expected to address the nation on the current status of Ebola Outbreak in the country.

According to senior presidential secretary Sandor Walusimbi, the president’s address will be broadcasted live on all radios and TVs starting at 8 pm.

In his last address, the president directed for an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days. The lockdown has since been extended by more 21 days.

Through his Twitter platform, the president recently ruled out an Ebola lockdown for the rest of the country, while urging the public to concentrate on work.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health as of November 6, Ebola has killed about 54 people and infected 139 people.

Ebola has been registered in 9 districts including; Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi, Bunyagabu, Wakiso, Masaka, and Kampala with the latest being Jinja where one fatal case was confirmed over the weekend.