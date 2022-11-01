The speaker of parliament, Hon. Anita Among has issued strict Ebola guidelines for members of parliament and visitors accessing the august house.

In her communication to the house during plenary that resumed this afternoon after a month on recess, Among said the guidelines are in line with measures from the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the viral disease.

According to Among, there will be restricted physical presence of members with only 100 MPs allowed in the chambers to ensure social distancing.

She says over 400 MPs will attend plenary sessions virtually on zoom.

She adds that all MPs and visitors entering parliament must wear masks, and have their temperature measured including washing and sanitizing their hands.

Ebola has killed 46 Ugandans and infected 130 while about 45 have recovered from the viral disease.