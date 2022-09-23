By Barbra Nalweyiso

Mubende district has registered another death from the Ebola virus disease rising the number of fatalities to three and the total number of Ebola cases to eight.

The Mubende Resident District Commissioner, Rosemary Byabashaija has identified the deceased as a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Madudu sub-county, Mubende district.

She meanwhile says the number of people put into isolation has also increased to 26 as of last evening.

She adds that 10 of those who have been put under surveillance were from Kyaka 11 refugee settlement in Kyegegwa district.

In the meantime, Byabashaija says her district Task Force has intensified sensitization among communities to ensure locals observe the strict guidelines put in place to control the spread of Ebola.

There are reports that those suspected to be infected with Ebola are refusing to be put into isolation while others allegedly escaped from the isolation facility yesterday.

Byabashaija told KFM that it is unfortunate some residents think Ebola Is associated with witchcraft.