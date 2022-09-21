Public transporters have expressed readiness to enforce preventive measures to ensure the safety of passengers against the deadly Ebola disease.

Government on Tuesday declared the outbreak of the Ebola – Sudan variant in Uganda following a confirmed case in Mubende.

Speaking to KFM, Tom Alinde, the spokesperson of Link Bus services limited who has buses that ply the Mubende highway route, said with experience from the Covid-19 pandemic, they are providing water and soap for passengers to wash hands as well as sanitizing all seats and handles inside the bus.

He meanwhile says before departure, their staff sensitizes passengers about the dangers of Ebola in a bid to create awareness.

“Before departure, our staff have got to talk about Ebola to keep everyone alert. Come and travel with us, we have systems in place to be able to manage this. We’ve done this before, it’s not the first time,” Alinde said.

According to the World Health Organization, Ebola is a viral disease transmitted mainly through contact with body fluids or the blood of an infected person.