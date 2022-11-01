The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has warned against the early closure of schools.

This comes after health minister Dr. Jane Aceng suggested that schools should close early as one of the measures to curb the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease.

While appearing on NTV on Sunday, Aceng argued that the fewer the learners at school, the easier it is on their part to carry out surveillance.

About five cases of Ebola have been reported in four schools in Kampala city.

However, the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) general secretary, Filbert Baguma warns that early closure would be disastrous for the learners who have been catching up with lost time during the two years of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ebola has so far killed about 30 people and infected more than 100.