The Electoral Commission (EC) has briefed political aspirants on measures put in place to mitigate Covid-19 infection fears ahead of nominations.

Leonard Mulekwah the EC Director Operations says among these, they have provided downloadable nomination papers off their website, and two persons that’s; an aspiring candidate and a seconder to be allowed at stationed nomination centers.

Mulekwah says they will also increase the number of nomination centers that will be inspected by ministry of health officials to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and attend to any emergency.

Nomination dates of Presidential and Parliamentary candidates are 1st- 2nd, and 7th-8th October respectively.

The same exercise for Local Government Councils is slated for July 27th-28th.