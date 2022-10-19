Soroti district Woman Member of Parliament (MP) and former female youth representative in the 10th parliament, Anna Adeke has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to eliminate nomination fees for young women aspiring for leadership positions.

She was giving a keynote address at the opening of the two-day National Youth Symposium being held in Kampala.

Adeke noted that the high nomination fees set by the commission has hindered many potential young women from joining politics.

Meanwhile, she has condemned the growing monetarization of politics in Uganda which she cites as another major stumbling block for young women seeking to join elective politics.

She explained that from her previous experience, for one to contest at parliamentary level, they require between Shs200m to Shs500m for conducting campaigns in addition to the Shs2m for nomination.