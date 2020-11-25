By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has asked the Electoral Commission to facilitate political parties to send agents abroad to witness ballot printing.

This comes after the Commission recently invited political parties and candidates participating in the 2021 elections to nominate official agents for accreditation to travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Kingdom, and South Africa and observe the printing, packing and delivery of ballot papers at their own cost.

According to the DP spokesperson, Okoler Opio, it is the role of the commission to facilitate all electoral processes.

He adds that right now, opposition political parties have limited funds which are being used to facilitate campaign activities.

Opio however, quickly added that DP will be sending the agents because the party is able to facilitate this exercise but those that cannot afford should be supported by the commission.

The call comes as the Electoral Commission concludes a two-day training for 400 Prisons staff today who will be packing election materials.

They are being trained in basic skills in packing polling kits at the Uganda Prisons Training Academy in Luzira.