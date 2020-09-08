The Electoral Commission has been asked to release funds for political parties ahead of the 2021 elections.

The spokesperson of the opposition forum for democratic change Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that under the political parties and organisations Act, political parties with representation in parliament are entitled to some money to support their activities.

He says that this money has not been released since the beginning of the year and yet it was budgeted for asking the Electoral Commission to explain its whereabouts.

The acting spokesperson of the Commission Paul Bukenya said that the ministry of finance did not release the money in this financial quarter with all political parties informed to that effect.