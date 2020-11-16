The electoral commission has been asked to walk the talk and crack the whip on errant security officers as well as candidates and voters who engage in any form of electoral malpractices and unprofessional behavior.

The call comes from Crispin Kaheru, an Independent Elections Expert at a time, the campaigns are becoming volatile, with incidents of violence.

Just yesterday, FDC’s presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat vowed to quit campaigns if police continues blocking his rallies and manhandling him.

According to Kaheru, much as actions of security agencies are very high-handed, the behavior of candidates’ supporters is also provocative.

He now calls upon the electoral commission to strictly enforce the political parties Code of Conduct.

He also asks Candidates to equally lead by example at all times but most importantly control their supporters.