

The Electoral Commission is asking for an extra Shs54.6 billion to ensure the safety of voters during the forthcoming General elections amid the COVID -19 challenges.

Previously, a total budget of Shs465 billion had been provided to enable it to conduct the elections with the government promising to provide some more through a supplementary budget.

The commission’s secretary Sam Rwakoojo says they are in consultation with government to ensure that the Shs50 billion budget is availed to ensure that people are not exposed to COVID-19 infections during the elections.

He says the money will be used to put in place health guidelines as provided by the ministry of health including masks among others.