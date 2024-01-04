The Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has advised the government to consider amendments to the Local Government Act regulations to have the LC1 and 2 elections conducted during the general elections.

According to Justice Byabakama, the roadmap for the general elections under Article 61 Close 2 of the Constitution only points to the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government elections and any elections for administrative units that are not under Article 61 of the Constitution will call for an amendment to the law.

“Elections for LC1 and 2 are not part of the general elections under Article 6 Close 1 of the Constitution. If the powers-that-be want it that way, then maybe they will have to look at amending some laws concerning these administrative unit elections,” Byabakama said.

This comes amid unconfirmed reports of plans by the government to have elections for both LC1 and 2 pushed to 2026 to minimise cost.

Yesterday, Local Government Minister Mr Raphael Magyezi announced another three-month extension of the term of office for LC 1 and 2 chairpersons due to lack of funds.

EC budgeted for close to Shs59 billion to hold elections for local councils at village and parish levels