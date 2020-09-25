

By Benjamin Jumbe

As the nomination at Local council level enters day 5, the electoral commission has asked various parties to clarify on their set flag bearers.

This comes amid concerns over several aspirants presenting themselves before the commission for nomination without proof of secondment from their parties.

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya tells KFM that while there is a very high number of interested aspirants, many who have presented themselves as party flag bearers have no backing documents and parties have been notified as he explains

The commission started the 10 day nomination exercise at local government level on Monday this week.