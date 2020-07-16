The Electoral Commission has asked leaders of the different political parties to critically assess their flag bearers ahead of the 2021 general poll to save time and resources.

The call has been made by Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson while addressing delegates at the Commission stakeholders meeting in Kampala that is discussing ways on how to mitigate challenges of scheduled virtual campaigns.

Byabakama says often prior to polls, the commission is overwhelmed with several petitions along credibility lines for aspirants like low academic qualification.

He cited the polls in 2016 when the commission received about 200 petitions, something he says costs time and resources.

Uganda will hold a presidential election between January 10th and February 2021 in a poll that will come after virtual media campaigns