By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission leadership held a closed door meeting with presidential aspirants.

During the meeting, electoral commission asked all presidential aspirants to conduct covid-19 tests ahead of nomination.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the aspirants, the commission’s chair Justice Simon Byabakama said the aspirants are required to carry out the test 72 hrs before nomination.

He adds that the 9 other people that are expected to accompany them for the nomination must also be tested for covid-19.

Justice Byabakama says after discussion with the aspirants, it has been agreed that government will take care of the costs.

Majority of the the aspirants who returned signatures and attended the meeting include Gen Mugisha Muntu from Alliance for National Transformation, Gen Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Kalembe among others.

The NRM presidential flag bearer was represented by the party’s Secretary general Kasule Lumumba among other party officials.

The National unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi was also represented.

The meeting chaired by the commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama aimed at harmonising a number of issues and attending to any concerns of the aspirants ahead of nominations set for next week.