

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has set up a team to handle the verification of supporters for nomination of candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

The verification team is to start its work today 28th September.

According to the commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya, he says by 25th September, at least 82 aspirants had collected nomination forms and supporter forms.

He advises aspiring candidates to collect more than 100 signatures from each district, to cater for shortfalls and submit lists for verification at least two weeks before the nomination dates set for 2nd and November 3rd.

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a Presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two thirds (2/3) of all the districts of Uganda.

They include five political parties, namely, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Ecological Party Uganda (EPU), National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP) and Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).