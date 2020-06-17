

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has defended its decision on the mode of campaigns for the 2021 general elections.

Announcing the revised electoral roadmap yesterday, the commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said campaigns for candidates at all levels will have to be conducted through the media.

This announcement has however attracted criticism from various stakeholders ranging from politicians, civil society to election observers.

Justice Byabakama however says the decision was based on the law.