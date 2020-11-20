

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has taken up the matter of the arrest of presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi with the relevant authorities.

This has been confirmed by the commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama in the first statement issued this evening since protests broke out yesterday following Kyagulanyi’s arrest at a campaign rally in Luuka District.

Justice Byabakama however appeals to the public to remain calm and refrain from engaging in acts of lawlessness that may result in destruction of property and loss of life, as already witnessed.

So far, according to the police Pathologist Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, atleast 16 bodies have been handled while the Mulago hospital director Dr Byarugaba Baterana puts the number of the injured at 68.

Byabakama has also asked all candidates for whichever elective position to desist from holding their campaigns in a manner that violates the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

He also advises presidential candidates who have suspended their campaign programs as a result of their colleagues’ arrest to officially inform the commission of the changes in their respective campaign programmes to avoid clashing.