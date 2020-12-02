The electoral commission acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya has called for calm from the supporters of the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

This comes as Kyagulanyi is set to meet with EC officials of alleged police brutality and unfair campaign ground that has left many of his scheduled campaign rallies blocked.

Bukenya says they are receiving a small crowd from the NUP camp adding that as an independent body that is in charge of the forthcoming polls, they will ably address all issues raised by the presidential candidate.

He says by allowing to meet with them today, Kyagulanyi approves the commission’s independence further asking the rest of Ugandans to support and help them deliver on their mandate.

There was heavy security deployment around the EC offices along Jinja road.

It has been observed that many of the city dwellers have shunned away from town today anticipating a riot breakout.

In his last address, President Museveni warned NUP supporters that a replica of the November 18th and 19th riots will not be tolerated.