By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has invited political parties and candidates participating in the 2021 elections to nominate official agents for accreditation.

This follows the awarding of the contracts for printing of ballot papers for use in the elections to 5 foreign firms.

The commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says the accredited officials are to travel to Abudhabi, Dubai, United Kingdom, and South Africa and observe the printing, packing, and delivery of these critical electoral materials.

He however says this is to be done at their own cost.

The commission maintained its decision to award the printing contract to United Printing and Publishing Company in Abu Dhabi, Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Dubai, Uniprint (South Africa), Tall security Print