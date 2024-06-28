The Electoral Commission has called for further engagement of different stake holders to prepare the country for the next cycle of general elections in 2026.

Steven Tashobya, the Commission’s Vice Chairperson says a lot of important lessons were learnt through interactions with different stakeholders in the last elections.

Speaking during the national symposium held in Kampala on Thursday on the role of security agencies during elections, Tasobya said these engagements should also target the youth.

“Engage the youth because they are a big component in the management and conduct of elections so that they know their responsibilities and duties to have more civic engagement with youth, rural and the religious leaders,” Mr. Tasobya informed.

At the same event, the Acting National Unity Platform Party President Lina Zedriga accused the government of closing the civic space using its security agencies, which is contrary to the constitution.

“The military have no rule in the election except as voters they must not show anywhere but they have occupied that place with impunity and that mated the most brutality Ms. Zedriga said.

However, the Deputy Defense Public Information Officer Col. Deo Akiiki said the ensuring a peaceful electoral process is a collective responsibility.

“We also call upon those who performed in the electro processes to make sure they follow the rules of the game so that they don’t find themselves on the wrong side of the law which will invite the intervention of the security,” Mr. Akiiki said.

The symposium was organized by the Network of Public Interest Lawyers in Kampala.