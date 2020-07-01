The Electoral Commission has clarified on the deadline for election of flag bearers by various political parties.

In the initial roadmap, the commission had directed that all political parties and organizations identify their flag bearers from June 22 to July 21.

This was opposed by the majority of the political parties that said that one month was not enough for them to elect their flag bearers.

Sam Rwakoojo, says that July 21st was for candidates for the Special Interest Group elections that will be held soon.

He says political parties have up to October 12th to elect their flag bearers for the parliamentary and Presidential positions.