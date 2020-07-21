By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has dismissed claims that it has failed to release guidelines for Special Interest Group elections.

This comes after the opposition Forum for Democratic Change faulted it for not releasing guidelines for the exercise that kicks off next week.

The FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda claimed nomination of candidates for these elections starts on 29th July but there were no guidelines yet.

He added that some districts are still under total lockdown so their hands are tied on how to proceed with the first set of elections.

The commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa however confirms that the guidelines were released and can be accessed at their district offices and EC website.

He also says plans are underway to have them shared with the various political parties and the public.