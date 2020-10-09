Electoral Commission has clarified that it is every political aspirant’s right to have access to media platforms during the virtual campaigns.

This comes amid concerns from sections of the public that opposition politicians may be denied access to air space on high end media platforms.

They cite recent cases where some radio programs for politicians like NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi were blocked in Mbale and Jinja districts.

Commissioner Stephen Tashobya says he personally followed up the matter when a complaint was presented to the commission.

He made the clarification during a public dialogue on the implication of scientific elections on freedom of assembly, expression, and media freedom held in Kampala.