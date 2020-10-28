National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine has finally been cleared by the Electoral Commission.

This means that he can be nominated to as a presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

So far, only 10 presidential candidates have been verified among the 22 candidates who returned signatures to electoral commission.

The verified candidates are Yoweri Museveni, Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Linda Nakalembe and Fred Mwesigye, Joseph Kabuleta,John Kalumba and FDC’s Patrick Obi Amuriat.

Nomination for presidential candidates is slated to take place next week on November 2nd and 3rd.