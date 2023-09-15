The Electoral Commission is concerned about the low voter turnout registered in recent by-elections.

The Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama was speaking in reference to Omoro, Bukedea and the just concluded Hoima LC5 by-election where the EC registered a turnout of just 34% of the registered 94,532 voters.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in parliament Mr. Mathias Mpuuga blames this apparent lack of interest in the electoral processes by the population on widespread and recurrent irregularities.

Yesterday’s by-election saw the NRM candidate Uthman Mugisha emerge winner of with over 18,300 votes, against his closest challenger Savana Muhumuza’s 12,000 (independent) and NUP’s Moses Aguuda who had 3,900 votes.

The Hoima LCV chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi in a road crash that occurred in Kiboga along the Kampala-Hoima highway in March this year.