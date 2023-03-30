The Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Byabakama Simon Mugenyi has decried the small workspace availed at their new offices at Industrial Area, Kampala.

Speaking during the official opening of its new temporary head offices, Byabakama said that while this new (temporary) home offers an improved office layout and working environment, it falls short of meeting the Commission’s space requirements. EC staff capacity is currently 310 persons, excluding security personnel.

Byabakama has further called for support from stakeholders as the commission seeks to establish a state-of-the-art home that will offer suitable offices, storage facilities, and an enhanced professional image.

Government tasked the National Housing and Construction Company (NHCC) to provide the Electoral Commission with a temporary office premise and establish a customized permanent home for the electoral body.

The Commission then embarked on the process of relocating from Plot 55, Jinja Road, Kampala to pave way for the development of the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP).