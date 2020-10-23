

By Benjamin Jumbe

With just less than three months to the polls, uncertainty still clouds the ballot printing tendering process.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has now defended its decision to award the 2021 ballot printing job to foreign companies.

This comes after three local companies under the Uganda Printers Association petitioned the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) challenging the commission’s decision to award the Shs200bn tender to foreign firms.

The best evaluated foreign bidders were UK-based Tall Security printers and Adare Sec Ltd, Uniprint (South Africa), United Printing and Publishing (Abu Dhabi, UAE), as wells Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company (Dubai).

The commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama says the job requires high level expertise and experience to ensure the final ballots are error free.

He however says they await the authority’s final decision on the matter.

The authority’s executive director Benson Turamye, says his team is concluding the hearing of petitions by Picfare Industries, Interline Printing Services and Graphic Systems companies.