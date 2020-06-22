

By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission has called on politicians to desist from misleading the public and politicizing the newly launched revised electoral roadmap.

This comes as some politicians condemn and castigate the commission for organising what they term as scientific elections.

The commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama says this is not true noting that only the mode of campaigning has changed with the rest to remain the same.

He maintains the elections will be by individuals appearing in person at their respective polling stations and casting their ballots in favour of their preferred candidates and not electronically as claimed by some circles.

He asks members of the public to disregard all other information, further calling for engagement with stakeholders who could be having other alternatives on the mode of campaigning in the prevailing circumstances.