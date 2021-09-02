By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has distanced itself from claims that some of its staff were involved in the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

It follows a story circulating on digital platforms reporting that some of the commission’s senior officials have been mentioned in the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

The commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya says during the General Elections, the Commission published several election-related contents with the corporation which included lists of polling stations, the various appointed polling dates, and results of elections at various levels, among others.

He says all the above was done following the prescribed procurement procedures for placement of the above notices, and the commission duly paid for all the published content.

Bukenya says the Commission is constrained to comment on the internal financial operations of other institutions, however adding that they are ready to provide any information that may be required by the agencies authorized to investigate the above allegation.

