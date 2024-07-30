The Independent Electoral Commission (EC) has started sensitizing different stakeholders on the importance and procedures for the demarcation of electoral areas for Local Government Council elections.

The commission has also embarked on the process of re- organizing polling stations in preparation for the 2025/26 general elections.

According to the Commission Secretary Leonard Mulekwa, this morning different stakeholders will take part in different workshops across the country with the first of its nature starting off this morning in Kampala.