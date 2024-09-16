The Katonga Road-based faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has given the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) a one-week ultimatum to register their new party, or they will take legal action.

On September 4, 2024, the Commission’s Secretary, Mr. Leonard Mulekwa, wrote to the promoters of the People Front for Freedom (PFP) asking them to comply with the relevant provisions of the Political Parties and Organizations Act governing the registration of political parties and organizations.

The Katonga faction is led by Mr. Erias Lukwago, the Interim president.

In a media briefing at their offices in Kampala on Monday, Lukwago asked the IEC to issue them with the necessary registration forms before they resort to legal action.ec

“Action will start from here and we are not telling you where it will end. But action will start on Monday next week if the forms are not issued this week,” Mr Lukwago said on September 16, 2024.