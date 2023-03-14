The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama, has today officially handed over the former EC premises to the leadership of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

The official handover ceremony was held at the former EC head office on Tuesday morning.

UNRA is set to demolish the facilities on the land at plot 55 Jinja Road, Kampala, to pave way for the ongoing development of the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP).

Byabakama has commended the leadership and staff of the Commission who he said have shown resilience over the past 27 years and managed to serve and successfully deliver five general elections since 2001 using these improvised premises as the head office.

On December 16, 2022, the Commission embarked on the process of relocating its offices, personnel, and equipment from this location to the new temporary office premises on plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, formerly the headquarters of National Housing and Construction Company (NHCC).

According to Byabakama, the relocation phase has been completed and the Commission resumed offering services to the general public.