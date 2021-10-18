By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has cautioned the commission’s field staff and drivers against abuse and misuse of newly acquired vehicles.

He was handing over 50 new vehicles and 21 motorcycles to field based staff at the commission’s warehouse in Banda.

The vehicles are part of a bigger fleet of 132 procured by the commission and are to be deployed across the country to support in delivery of electoral services.

Justice Byabakama says the new vehicles should be handled with utmost care and properly maintained, warning that failure to adhere to set guidelines could cost someone’s job.

Meanwhile, the commission’s secretary Leonard Mulekhwa has justified the procurement of the new vehicles saying this will help reduce the maintenance costs which had raised an audit query by the Auditor General.