The Electoral Commission has issued a set of Standard Operation Procedures to guide Pre-Nomination, Nomination and Campaign activities.

Addressing journalists at an ongoing news conference, the Commission Chair Justice Simon Byabakama says to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, only regulated Campaign meetings will be allowed in outdoor venues that will enable a 2-meter distance between participants.

All supporters will be required to sanitize and wear face masks at venues pre-inspected by police.

At nomination centres, only two vehicles with police stickers carrying a maximum of four people including the proposers and seconders shall be allowed.

While giving an update on the progress of implementing the Roadmap for 2020/2021 General Elections, Byabakama has also appealed to the public to avoid confrontation with law enforcers during the exercise.