By Mike Sebalu

The Electoral Commission has released the programme for conducting a by-election for Bukedea district chairperson,

According to the programme, the Commission will also fill positions of councillors in local government councils in the district where vacancies exist.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Monday 8th to Friday 12th May 2023 at update stations in each of the one hundred and fifty-two (152) parishes and wards in Bukedea district.

The Commission has therefore fixed Friday, May 12, 2023, as the cut-off date for applying for voter registration and for transfer of voting location.

The display of the Voter register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, from Wednesday, May 17 to Friday May, 26 2023, at all the one hundred and eighty (180) polling stations in Bukedea district.

Bukenya adds that the display of parish tribunal recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the voter register will be conducted for six (6) days, from 26th to 31st May 2023 at the respective parish/ward headquarters.

He says nomination of candidates will be conducted on 5th and 6th June, 2023 at the office of the district returning officer, Bukedea.

Meanwhile, nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six (6) days, from 7th to 12th June 2023 and polling for district female workers councillor and the sub-county male youth councillor representing Kocheka sb-county, will be conducted on June 13, 2023, by electoral college.

The district chairperson seat for Bukedea fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Moses Olemukan last year, while the other local government vacancies came following the resignation of elected councillors.