The Electoral Commission (EC) has today launched the national strategic plan and roadmap for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at an ongoing event in Kampala, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama listed some of the key strategic objectives as enhancing inclusive participation and strengthening institutional capacity.

He has also appealed to cabinet and parliament to ensure timely amendment and enactment of electoral laws as well as timely approval of new administrative units.

“The Commission appeals to the Government to consider and approve the creation of new administrative units in a timely manner so that the electoral program and budget are not destabilized,” Byabakama said.

Meanwhile, EC secretary Mr. Leonard Mulekwah is pushing for the general update of the national voters’ register by January 2025, adding that “We expect the nomination of candidates for president to take place between 2nd October and 3rd October 2025. This is in line with the Presidential Elections Act,”

Mulekwah also hopes that the demarcation of electoral areas will be done by July 2024.

The launch is in line with the Commission’s mandate drawn from Articles 60 and 61 of the Constitution to organize, conduct and supervise regular, free, and fair elections and referenda, among other functions.