

By Benjamin Jumbe

Police have in dentation two of their officers for the murder by shooting of private Ivan Kakayi in Busia, a Military bodyguard to the Hoima incumbent MP.

The suspects have been identified as Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Javulu Patrick and Detective Corporal Stanley Chelangoi from the flying squad.

According to reports, the duo approached Busia MP Geoffrey Macho’s vehicle that was parked along the road at Sofia. B. village shortly after arriving at Devine deliverance healing centre church and opened fire.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the officers claim this is after they received intelligence that the vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, white in colour was transporting robbers.

The duo reportedly opened fire after the deceased body guard refused to identify himself.

Enanga however notes that the deceased’s gun upon inspection was found in safe condition meaning he was not intending to fire back.

The two officers now charged with murder and professional misconduct have been transferred for better management to the police territorial command centre in Bukedi.