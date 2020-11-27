The Electoral Commission has written to the Inspector General of Police raising concern over the continued blocking and disruption of scheduled presidential candidates’ campaign meetings.

This follows complaints from various candidates to the commission about security agencies blocking them from accessing venues for their campaigns.

Addressing the media this evening, the commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said this blocking of candidates has resulted in unnecessary confrontations with physical clashes involving security officials and candidates and their supporters.

He says candidates have a right to move and access the designated campaign venues and hold their meetings in compliance with the standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the commission and as such should not be interfered with.