The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed the election of LC 1 and LC 2 chairpersons to the next financial year due to lack of funds.

This was revealed by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Simon Byabakama while appearing before the parliamentary committee on legal affairs on Thursday.

He noted that the current term for LC 1 and LC 2 across the country will be expiring in July this year. He says that even though the commission had planned to conduct the elections during this financial year before the expiry of their term at a budgeted cost of Shs60.8 billion, the commission hasn’t received the money.

Justice Byabakama demands that the commission be allocated Shs60.8 billion in the next financial year budget (2023/2024) to organize these elections. He also wants the funds to be provided in the first quarter for smooth preparations.