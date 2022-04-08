By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has confirmed receiving a notice of vacancy in Parliament.

This has been confirmed by the commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya who says the notice of the vacancy in parliament for the Omoro county representative was issued by the clerk to Parliament .

This follows the death of the area representative who was also the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya mid last month.

Bukenya now says the commission will soon officially be issuing the programme for Omoro County Parliamentary by-election after the burial of the late Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah.