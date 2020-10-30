

By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission has dismissed claims that it refused to clear European Union observers for the coming general elections.

The commission’s deputy chairperson Aisha Lubega said contrary to what has been reported, the international observers had initially pulled out by themselves following the outbreak of COVID19.

She however says the group has since changed and expressed interest in participating, adding that the commission is now working on their accreditation.

“We think that there was a corona threat that time. Now they have changed their minds and they have written to us and they want to participate in the observation. We are working on them and they will be in the field on that day,” she said.

She also adds that the NGOs that would wish to participate in the observation process should write to the electoral commission.