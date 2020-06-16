The electoral commission has released a new revised election road Map for the forthcoming General elections after the country experienced a COVID-19 lockdown for almost three Month.

The Commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says nominations for parliamentary candidates will take place on the 12th and 13th October while nominations for candidates vying for presidency will be held on 2ndand 3rd November 2020.

He says the COVID-19 Pandemic the campaigns will be carried out basing on scientific guidelines, to prevent spread of the Corona virus with no mass gathering to be allowed asking candidates to campaign using the media.

Campaigns are set for 10thNovember 2020 – Jan 8th 2021.