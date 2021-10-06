By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has released a roadmap for local council by-elections including special interest groups.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama says the approved roadmap starts with an update of the national voters’ register from 22-26th October with nominations from 29th- 30th November 2021.

He says campaigns will run from 2nd -14th December ahead of polls set for 15th and 16th December 2021 for Special Interest Groups and Kayunga District chairperson respectively.

Justice Byabakama urges all stakeholders in the affected areas to actively participate in the set activities.