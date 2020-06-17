By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission has maintained that it is not working under anyone’s instructions or pressure but rather following the law in execution of its mandate.

This follows threats from a concerned citizen, Joseph Kabuleta to drag the Electoral commission to court if it does not hold a consultative meeting, with all stakeholders over the revised scientific election roadmap before its implementation within two days.

According to Kabuleta in a letter to the commission through his lawyer Anthony Wameli and company advocates, the revised roadmap that calls for a scientific election campaign is unconstitutional and violates the fundamental Rights of Ugandans to vote.

The commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa said plans are on to engage various stakeholders at the scheduled time, however adding that no amount of pressure or threat can intimidate the commission.