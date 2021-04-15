By Damali Mukhaye

The Electoral Commission (EC) is seeking Shs5.8bn as payment in legal fees and compensation to candidates after losing election petitions.

The request was made by Leonard Mulekwah, the Acting Secretary to the commission while appearing before Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of parliament to present their 2021/22 national budget.

Mulekwah says during the 2020/2021 general elections, the commission organized elections for 1,632,585 elective offices from which petitions are already arising.

He says the cost of private legal services and court awards against the commission is estimated at Shs7bn but only Shs1.19bn has been provided, leaving an outstanding balance of Shs5.881bn.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission has told MPs that the commission is yet to clear the legal fees to lawyers that defended it in the 2016 general elections petitions, a situation that has prompted some of them to engage court bailiffs to attach EC property.