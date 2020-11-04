By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission has finally released the date for the presidential elections.

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya has confirmed that the presidential polls are to be held on 14th January 2021.

It comes a day after the commission concluded a 2-day nomination exercise for presidential candidates in which 11 candidates were cleared to run for presidency come 2021.

The commission had earlier set 14 January 2021 as polling day for members of parliament and local government councils attracting criticism for announcing the polling dates separately.

11 candidates were successfully nominated namely NRM’s Yoweri Museveni, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat, Alliance for National transformation’s Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, and DP’s Nobert Mao.

Others are Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Kalembe, Fred Mwesigye, John Katumba, Joseph Kabuleta, and Willy Mayambala.